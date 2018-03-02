PML-N split between those wanting conflict and those against it: Qureshi

“Time will tell which school of thought will win,” he said while addressing a press conference here-Photo: File

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is divided between those who want conflict between institutions and those who want to avoid it.

“Time will tell which school of thought will win,” he said while addressing a press conference here.

The PTI leader's comments come in response to repeated statements by PML-N that former party chief Nawaz Sharif is being targeted by being disqualified by the Supreme Court.

Nawaz was disqualified as party chief after the Supreme Court in Wednesday announced its verdict on petitions challenging the Elections Act 2017, ruling that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party.



Nawaz in a party meeting last Tuesday said such decisions were not even taken during the tenure of dictators. He added that there were no dictators ruling the country at present but the decisions taking place were like the ones made during dictatorships.



Commenting on the party’s plans for Saturday’s Senate elections, Qureshi said that PTI is in consultation with various parties.

The PTI leader said the party expects to win six Senate seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one from Punjab.

“We have fielded candidates keeping in mind ground realities,” he said.