Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Mar 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PML-N split between those wanting conflict and those against it: Qureshi

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 02, 2018

“Time will tell which school of thought will win,” he said while addressing a press conference here-Photo: File

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is divided between those who want conflict between institutions and those who want to avoid it.

“Time will tell which school of thought will win,” he said while addressing a press conference here.

The PTI leader's comments come in response to repeated statements by PML-N that former party chief Nawaz Sharif is being targeted by being disqualified by the Supreme Court. 

Nawaz was disqualified as party chief after the Supreme Court in Wednesday announced its verdict on petitions challenging the Elections Act 2017, ruling that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party.

Nawaz in a party meeting last Tuesday said such decisions were not even taken during the tenure of dictators. He added that there were no dictators ruling the country at present but the decisions taking place were like the ones made during dictatorships.

Imran vows to change procedure of Senate polls after winning Elections 2018

The PTI chief says they would get Senate polls conducted directly and change the system that allows horse-trading

Commenting on the party’s plans for Saturday’s Senate elections, Qureshi said that PTI is in consultation with various parties.

The PTI leader said the party expects to win six Senate seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one from Punjab.

“We have fielded candidates keeping in mind ground realities,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Senate elections: What can the PTI really win in KP?

Senate elections: What can the PTI really win in KP?

 Updated 52 minutes ago
9-year-old Pakistani girl becomes youngest to scale 5,000m peak in Hunza

9-year-old Pakistani girl becomes youngest to scale 5,000m peak in Hunza

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP MPA's 16-year-old son killed in Karachi car crash

PPP MPA's 16-year-old son killed in Karachi car crash

 Updated 3 hours ago
Six killed, over 16 injured in road accident in Balochistan

Six killed, over 16 injured in road accident in Balochistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Senate elections: Voting under way across country

Senate elections: Voting under way across country

Updated 4 hours ago
Balochistan celebrates cultural day with great zeal

Balochistan celebrates cultural day with great zeal

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
KP police acted as bystander while I was being robbed, alleges PTI MPA

KP police acted as bystander while I was being robbed, alleges PTI MPA

 Updated 16 hours ago
Nisar assures PM Abbasi of supporting PML-N in Senate polls

Nisar assures PM Abbasi of supporting PML-N in Senate polls

 Updated 16 hours ago
Another PML-N MNA leaves party to join PTI

Another PML-N MNA leaves party to join PTI

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM