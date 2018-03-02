Nisar assures PM Abbasi of supporting PML-N in Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar assured Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday that he will support the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the Senate polls on Saturday.



The premier met with former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar while both were in Parliament House.

During the brief meeting between the two senior PML-N leaders, Abbasi asked Nisar to attend the voting session for Senate polls.

Nisar, along with an assurance of support for the PML-N, agreed to attend the session.

However, the disgruntled senior party leader did not attend the parliamentary party session held earlier today under the prime minister.

Nisar came to the Parliament House and spent some time in the chambers of Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq.

Sources informed Geo News on Tuesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif parted ways with his long-term associate Chaudhry Nisar.



It was learned that Nawaz decided to not extend an invitation to Nisar, who has been associated with the PML-N for over three decades, to the Central Working Committee (CWC) session that day.



The reported decision comes after Nisar openly opposed Nawaz's stance on the party's political strategy following the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict that ousted the former from holding public office.



Nisar has distanced himself in the past few months from the PML-N and mainstream politics after disagreements over party policies.

In wake of the prolonged contention, PTI chairman Imran Khan on February 11 had invited the former interior minister to join his party's fold.

In his informal conversation with newspersons, Khan had said it would be better if Nisar joins his party, promising his support to the former interior minister even he chooses to contest the next election as an independent candidate.