pakistan
Saturday Mar 03 2018
GEO NEWS

Imran Khan did not appear for Senate polling

GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 03, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan maintained the tradition of not coming to the Parliament for voting in the National Assembly for the Senate elections on Saturday.

The PTI chairman preferred other engagements over voting for the upper house of the Parliament. However, Khan was not the only one who stayed away from voting.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's Farooq Sattar and Awami Muslim League head Sheikh Rasheed were also among the ones, who did not cast their vote in Saturday's elections.

Pakistan Peoples Party's member of the Sindh Assembly Rubina Qaimkhani fulfilled the national obligation and participated in voting despite tragic death of her son in a road accident in Karachi a day ago.

The elections for the upper house were held on Saturday, after which the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is expected to replace the PPP as the largest party in the upper house.

The lawmakers from across the country cast their votes for electing 52 senators on Saturday. The polling for the Senate elections ended at 4pm, after which unofficial and unconfirmed results have been pouring in.

