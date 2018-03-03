'Stop us if you can', says Maryam after PML-N’s performance in Senate elections

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday expressed happiness after the party won over 14 seats in today’s Senate elections.



PML-N backed independent candidates have bagged 15 Senate seats across the country according to unofficial and unverified results as more results are expected to come in shortly.

“No worldly power or conspiracy can defeat someone who has help from God,” Maryam tweeted. "Stop us if you can."

She also appreciated party leaders for supporting the party and remaining steadfast in difficult times.

In Punjab, PML-N-backed independent candidates secured 11 of 12 seats in the Punjab Assembly and also bagged another two seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While in the federal capital, PML-N backed Mushahid Hussain Syed bagged the technocrat seat while Asad Junejo won the general seat. PML-N backed Dilawar Khan won on the technocrat seat from KP.

The PML-N is expected to replace the PPP as the largest party in the upper house after Saturday's election.