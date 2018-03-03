Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Mar 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

'Stop us if you can', says Maryam after PML-N’s performance in Senate elections

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 03, 2018

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday expressed happiness after the party won over 14 seats in today’s Senate elections.

PML-N backed independent candidates have bagged 15 Senate seats across the country according to unofficial and unverified results as more results are expected to come in shortly.

“No worldly power or conspiracy can defeat someone who has help from God,” Maryam tweeted. "Stop us if you can."

She also appreciated party leaders for supporting the party and remaining steadfast in difficult times.

In Punjab, PML-N-backed independent candidates secured 11 of 12 seats in the Punjab Assembly and also bagged another two seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While in the federal capital, PML-N backed Mushahid Hussain Syed bagged the technocrat seat while Asad Junejo won the general seat. PML-N backed Dilawar Khan won on the technocrat seat from KP.

The PML-N is expected to replace the PPP as the largest party in the upper house after Saturday's election.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Senate polls: Imran accuses PPP of horse-trading in KP

Senate polls: Imran accuses PPP of horse-trading in KP

 Updated 2 hours ago
Rao Anwar’s bank accounts frozen on SC orders

Rao Anwar’s bank accounts frozen on SC orders

 Updated 3 hours ago
Senate elections: Breakdown of results

Senate elections: Breakdown of results

Updated 5 hours ago
Politicians express mixed reactions over Senate polls

Politicians express mixed reactions over Senate polls

 Updated 4 hours ago
In pictures: Senate elections in Pakistan

In pictures: Senate elections in Pakistan

Updated 6 hours ago
Imran Khan did not appear for Senate polling

Imran Khan did not appear for Senate polling

Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Axact scandal: FIA seeks inquiry report against dismissed judge

Axact scandal: FIA seeks inquiry report against dismissed judge

Updated 10 hours ago
PML-N does politics of serving people, says PM Abbasi

PML-N does politics of serving people, says PM Abbasi

Updated 11 hours ago
Not playing cricket to go on front or back foot, says Nisar

Not playing cricket to go on front or back foot, says Nisar

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM