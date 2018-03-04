Can't connect right now! retry
PPP in contact with opposition for Senate chairmanship, says Bilawal

Sunday Mar 04, 2018

Addressing a news conference here, Bilawal also sked his political opponents to not blame his party for not performing well in Saturday's Senate election-Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Sunday said that the party is in contact with other parties and will try to bring a candidate for Senate chairman from the opposition.

Political temperature in the country is on the rise as parties have redoubled their efforts to strategise alliances ahead of elections for the seat of Senate chairperson and deputy chairperson.

The competition between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP for the two seats of power will largely depend on independent senators. 

Addressing a news conference here, Bilawal also sked his political opponents to not blame his party for not performing well in Saturday's Senate elections.

“People should not take out their frustration on us… everything is being blamed on us” he said while addressing a news conference here.

Political parties redouble efforts for Senate chairmanship

PPP claims to swaying eight independent Balochistan senators in its favour

The PPP chairman was responding to allegations of horse-trading, or buying votes through money, by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-N.

Bilawal also urged Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) of resolving the issues of infighting by itself and not place the blame on PPP, after over 10 MQM-P MPAs in Sindh vote for PPP in Senate elections.

Taking a jibe at Imran, Bilawal said that the PTI chief should promote ideological candidates and not ATMs.

He said that PPP has various reasons for clinching seats on Senate, terming Imran’s absence from voting process as among the reasons for his party MPAs being disoriented.

Regarding PML-N’s claim that it is the single largest party in Senate, Bilawal said it is unfair for them to say that because all their candidates contested as independent. 

According to unofficial Senate results, PML-N clinched 15 seats and PPP won 12 seats in the polls.

