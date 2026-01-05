Pakistan, China vow to boost counter-terrorism cooperation, advance CPEC in ‘secure manner'

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-chair the 7th round of the Pakistan-China Foreign Mini­sters’ Strategic Dialogue on January 4. — FO

Pakistan, China hold seventh strategic dialogue in Beijing.

Two sides coordinate on Afghanistan, Bangladesh mechanisms.

Countries advance CPEC 2.0, trade and regional peace cooperation.



Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their zero-tolerance stance against terrorism, pledging to deepen cooperation on counter-terrorism and security and to work jointly to ensure the safe and smooth advancement of China-Pakistan Belt and Road cooperation.

The commitment was reiterated following Pakistan-China strategic dialogue co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on January 4 in Beijing, according to a joint communique issued on Monday.

As per the joint statement, during the dialogue, the two sides held a comprehensive exchange of views on bilateral relations and cooperation in a wide range of areas, including strategic and political coordination, defence and security, economy, trade, investment, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. International and regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

'Verifiable actions against Afghanistan-based militants'

The two sides also called for more visible and verifiable actions to dismantle and eliminate all terrorist organisations based in Afghanistan that continue to pose serious threats to regional and global security. They stressed the need to prevent Afghan territory from being used for terrorism against any other country or to endanger the security of others.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan, calling for continued coordination and engagement with the international community to support peace and stability.

They agreed to encourage the Afghan authorities to build an inclusive political framework, pursue moderate policies, focus on economic development and good-neighbourly relations, and play a constructive role in Afghanistan’s integration into the international community.

Both sides expressed readiness to continue leveraging the Pakistan-China-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue and the Pakistan-China-Bangladesh cooperation mechanism to achieve tangible outcomes.

Taiwan inalienable part of China: Pakistan

On issues of core interest, Pakistan reaffirmed its firm commitment to the one-China principle, reiterating that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. Pakistan expressed its opposition to any form of “Taiwan independence” or attempts to create “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan”, and reiterated support for China on issues related to Xinjiang, Xizang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

China, in turn, reiterated its support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and backed Pakistan’s efforts to pursue development in line with its national conditions and play a greater role in regional and international affairs.

The two sides agreed to enhance strategic communication, deepen mutual trust and jointly safeguard their shared interests, with a view to promoting economic and social development in both countries and advancing peace, development and prosperity in the region and beyond.

Ironclad partnership reaffirmed

They reiterated that Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners bound by ironclad friendship, noting that the steady development of bilateral ties is of strategic significance for regional stability.



Both sides announced that 2026 will see commemorative activities marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, aimed at consolidating bilateral friendship and expanding cooperation into new areas to ensure the partnership continues across generations. They reaffirmed that high-level exchanges remain a defining feature of bilateral relations.

On economic cooperation, the two sides agreed to further align development strategies and advance an upgraded version 2.0 of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, focusing on industry, agriculture and mining.

They agreed to promote the development and operation of Gwadar Port, ensure smooth connectivity along the Karakoram Highway, deepen cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, information technology, cybersecurity, vocational training and cultural exchanges, and welcomed third-party participation consistent with agreed modalities.

Cooperation in financial and banking sectors, including mutual support at multilateral financial forums, was also underscored.

Regionally, the two sides emphasised the importance of peace and stability in South Asia, adherence to the UN Charter and international law, and resolving disputes through dialogue. Pakistan briefed China on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while China reiterated that the issue should be resolved peacefully in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and bilateral agreements.

The two sides also expressed support for an unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, reaffirmed backing for the two-state solution, and pledged to work with the international community to promote peace in the Middle East. They noted expanding cooperation in space, including the expected participation of Pakistani astronauts in the China Space Station.

DPM Dar thanked the Chinese FM for the hospitality extended, and both sides agreed to hold the next round of the Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad next year.