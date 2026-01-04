Ensuring safety, security of Pakistani nationals in Venezuela: FO

A Pakistani police officer stands guard outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on January 18, 2024. — AFP

Pakistan expresses concern over Venezuela situation: FO.

FO urges adherence to UN Charter to resolve all issues.

Islamabad stresses restraint, de-escalation to end crisis.



The Foreign Office on Sunday said that it is actively working to ensure the safety and security of members of Pakistani community in Venezuela.

The statement follows the US forces' military action in the South American country, capturing its president, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife on Saturday.

In a statement, the FO said that Pakistan attached great importance to the well-being of the people of Venezuela and "views with concern the evolving situation in Venezuela".

"We urge the need for restraint and de-escalation to end the crisis, and underscore the necessity for adherence to the principles of the UN Charter as well as international law to resolve all outstanding issues," it added.

The FO said that Islamabad was closely monitoring the developments and remained engaged in ensuring the safety and security of the Pakistani community currently present in Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Maduro has been moved to New York jail, hours after US forces seized him and his wife and flew them to the US.

In Venezuela, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has taken over as interim leader with the blessing of Venezuela's top court, though she has said Maduro remains president.

President Donald Trump had said the US will "run" Venezuela until a political transition can occur, saying US-backed opposition leader Maria Corina Machado did not have "support or respect" in the country.

"We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," Trump told a press conference in Florida.

The US president said he would allow American oil companies to head into Venezuela to tap its massive crude reserves.

'US ready to work with new authorities'

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Trump administration will work with the existing Venezuelan leadership.

His comments indicated that Washington was not seeking complete regime change and sought to clarify Trump's earlier statement that the US will "run" the Latin American country of about 30 million people.

Rubio told NBC's "Meet the Press" that the US was fighting drug traffickers, "not a war against Venezuela."

Despite the success of the initial US operation, questions mounted over Trump's strategy.

The US president on Saturday indicated deep, long-lasting US involvement centred on securing access to the world's largest proven oil reserves.

"We're going to run the country" until a transition can be made, he said, also insisting that military "boots on the ground" remained a possibility.

Rubio did multiple television interviews Sunday morning to make clear that Washington is not looking for upheaval.

He said Washington was ready to work with with Venezuela's interim leader and the rest of her cabinet.