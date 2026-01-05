One killed, nine injured in IED attack on cement company bus in Lakki Marwat

This image shows a cement factory bus targeted in an IED attack in Lakki Marwat on January 5, 2026. — Reporter

IED targets cement factory vehicle on Begukhel road.

Rescue 1122 shifts injured to Lakki City Hospital.

Critically injured victims referred to Bannu hospital.

LAKKI MARWAT: At least one person was killed and nine others, including two women, were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting a vehicle of a cement factory in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), police said on Monday.

The explosion occurred on Begukhel Road near the Nawarkhel Mor, said police, adding that the deceased was identified as Fareedullah, while the injured included Abdul Malik, Umar Khan, Masal Khan, Mir Ahmad and Syed Jan. All the victims belong to Begukhel village.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the site soon after the blast and shifted the injured to City Hospital, Lakki. Those in critical condition were later referred to Bannu for further treatment.

The incidents occurred amid a rise in terrorism targeting law enforcement agencies in the country, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 2021.

The attack comes a day after four policemen were martyred in two different incidents of firing carried out by unidentified assailants in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts.

In Lakki Marwat, unidentified motorcycle-riding terrorists opened fire on traffic police personnel in Sarai Naurang city, resulting in the martyrdom of three officers, according to a police spokesperson.

The martyred officials were identified as Traffic Police In-charge Naurang Jalal Khan, Constable Azizullah, and Constable Abdullah. The attackers managed to escape after the incident.

Separately in Bannu, a police constable was martyred after unidentified individuals opened fire in the Mandan area. Police said Constable Rashid Khan came under attack while he was on his way from home to report for duty at Mandan Police Station.

According to a Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) annual security report, KP faced the brunt of terrorist attacks in 2025, as at least 2,331 individuals, including citizens and personnel of law enforcement agencies, lost their lives.

Pakistan has time and again called on the Afghan Taliban regime in Kabul to prevent its soil from being used by terrorists against Pakistan, and the issue recently resulted in heightened tensions featuring cross-border attacks by the Afghan side, resulting in retaliation from Pakistani forces as well.