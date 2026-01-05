Major terror plot averted in Karachi as four tonnes of explosives seized

Explosives-laden drums recovered in Karachi.— Reporter

KARACHI: A major terror plot has been averted as the law enforcement agencies recovered over four tonnes of explosives in an operation in Karachi's Raees Goth, the security officials said on Monday.

During the operation conducted on the information given by apprehended terrorists, gas cylinders and a mini truck were also seized alongside an explosives-laden drum.

Noting that the bomb disposal squad defused the seized explosives, the security officials added that the explosives were loaded into drums and transported to the city.

A total of 60 drums and five gas cylinders have been seized in the operation.

The action comes against the backdrop of ongoing nationwide counterterrorist efforts in the country, which has witnessed an increase in terror incidents since the Afghan Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

The country, however, has experienced an almost 17% drop in terrorist attacks in December 2025 and a 9% decline in November, according to a Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) annual security report.

Pakistan had closed the Torkham and Chaman borders with Afghanistan on October 12 after the Afghan Taliban, in association with their affiliated militants, attacked multiple Pakistan Armed Forces posts along the border.

However, the report highlights that the 2025 witnessed a 34% surge in overall violence making it the most violent year for the country in a decade where it has "suffered a sustained escalation in violence for five consecutive years since 2021, coinciding with the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan; with almost 38% in 2021, over 15% in 2022, 56% in 2023, nearly 67% in 2024, and 34% in 2025".

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has faced the brunt of terrorist attacks and accounted for over 96% of all fatalities and almost 93% of violent incidents recorded during the entire 2025.

Meanwhile, Sindh reported 51 incidents causing 56 fatalities and 40 injuries; 1.73% of the total.

With about 2,060 deaths as a result of at least 392 security operations, the outlaws accounted for over 60% of the fatalities recorded in 2025 — surpassing the combined fatal losses among the civilians and security officials.