Pakistan, China term friendship 'crucial for regional peace'

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi jointly co-chair 7th Round of the Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Beijing, January 4, 2026. — X/Foreign Office

Dar, Yi co-chair strategic dialogue in Beijing.

Leaders review Pakistan–China bilateral ties.

Discuss CPEC, trade, cooperation, exchanges.



Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday termed Pakistan-China friendship crucial for regional peace and stability.

The two leaders made the remarks during the seventh round of the Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Beijing, read a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

DPM Dar landed in Beijing on Saturday to co-chair the meeting at the invitation of the Chinese foreign minister.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of Pakistan–China relations and discussed key issues at the regional and global levels.

The Pakistani and Chinese leaders also exchange views on a range of topics, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), trade, multilateral cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.

DPM Dar and Minister Yi said that the Pakistan–China friendship was "vital for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and for the two countries".

"The two leaders also agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan–China diplomatic relations," the FO added.

Separately, Dar and Yi unveiled a logo marking 75 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties.

"The launch heralds a year-long series of celebrations to honour this historic milestone, reflect on our enduring friendship, and chart new horizons of partnership for the future," the FO said.

Prior to the seventh Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, DPM Dar held a number of meetings with Chinese officials, with decisions mostly focused on bilateral ties.

Earlier today, Dar met Chinese Executive Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, reaffirming their shared commitment to further deepening the Pakistan–China strategic cooperative partnership.

Dar also met the Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Liu Haixing.

The FO said that the two expressed satisfaction with the steady and forward-looking trajectory of bilateral relations.

They also reviewed party-to-party exchanges, regional developments, and progress on various projects under CPEC.