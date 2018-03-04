Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Mar 04 2018
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Passenger tortured by ex-Punjab IG’s son for objecting to smoking at Islamabad airport

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Sunday Mar 04, 2018

Adeel Khan was tortured by Usman Khattak after he objected to the latter smoking in a no-smoking area at Benazir Bhutto International Airport-Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Son of a former Inspector-General Police of Punjab and his two accomplices subjected a passenger to brutal torture on Sunday morning when he was asked not to smoke in the no-smoking zone of Benazir Bhutto International Airport, sources told Geo News.

The passenger, Adeel Khan, was waiting for his luggage inside the Islamabad Airport along with other passengers after reaching home through Turkish Airlines flight TK-710 when he and some other passengers saw a man smoking inside the no-smoking zone.

When Adeel Khan approached the man and asked him not to smoke as he was causing inconvenience to other passengers, the man, who later identified himself as Mohsin Khattak, son of Usman Khattak, subjected the passenger to brutal torture, sources said.

In a written complaint to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and later to Islamabad Police, Khan said Khattak and his two accomplices subjected him to violence, tore his clothes and humiliated him just because he had asked him not to smoke in a no-smoking area.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has taken notice of the incident and directed Islamabad police to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report to him within next 48 hours.

Several other passengers also lodged written complaints against the man for violence, hooliganism and high-handedness, and alleged that at the time of incident, the CAA and Airport Security Force (ASF) authorities did not intervene.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

At least nine killed in Gujar Khan road crash: rescue sources

At least nine killed in Gujar Khan road crash: rescue sources

 Updated 8 hours ago
Access to information is your fundamental right, keep watching Geo News

Access to information is your fundamental right, keep watching Geo News

 Updated 10 hours ago
Op Radd-ul-Fasaad: Security forces conduct raids in S Waziristan

Op Radd-ul-Fasaad: Security forces conduct raids in S Waziristan

 Updated 11 hours ago
India feels the heat on Kashmir abuses after UK parliament conference

India feels the heat on Kashmir abuses after UK parliament conference

 Updated 11 hours ago
COAS relates Pakistan's prosperity to Balochistan

COAS relates Pakistan's prosperity to Balochistan

 Updated 11 hours ago
Two injured in Turbat grenade blast

Two injured in Turbat grenade blast

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
PPP in contact with opposition for Senate chairmanship, says Bilawal

PPP in contact with opposition for Senate chairmanship, says Bilawal

 Updated 15 hours ago
Balochistan will benefit most from CPEC: President Mamnoon

Balochistan will benefit most from CPEC: President Mamnoon

 Updated 15 hours ago
Three children die after vaccination in Nawabshah

Three children die after vaccination in Nawabshah

Updated 17 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM