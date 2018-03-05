Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 05 2018
GEO NEWS

At least nine killed in Gujar Khan road crash: rescue sources

GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 05, 2018

GUJAR KHAN: At least nine people were killed and 29 others were wounded in a road crash in Gujar Khan on Sunday, rescue sources said.

Rescue sources said a passenger bus collided with two trucks on the GT Road late Sunday. The incident occurred after one of the trucks attempted to overtake.

The deceased included two minors and a woman, they said.

The injured were immediately shifted to hospital, while 14 critically wounded passengers were moved to Rawalpindi, sources informed further.

The deceased and injured belonged to Narowal, they added.

