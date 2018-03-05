Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 05 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

ISI, MI ask for week's time to submit report on Rao Anwar's hunt

By
Qamber Zaidi

Monday Mar 05, 2018

Suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar (left) and Naqeebullah Mehsud. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The joint secretary of the defence ministry asked the Supreme Court on Monday that the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI) need a week's time to submit a report on tracing suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, the primary accused in the Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing the suo motu case on the killing of the Waziristan native. 

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked, "We too are saddened and disturbed by Naqeebullah’s killing," adding that there will be no politics on the matter. 

The court also ordered the Frontier Corps to submit a report on the trace for Anwar, observing that if no report is furnished, then the relevant official of the organisation will be held responsible. 

Faisal Siddiqui, the counsel for Naqeebullah's family, pleaded the court to direct the submission of the CCTV video of the night of January 22 when Anwar made an attempt to leave the country from the Islamabad airport.

The chief justice then directed that the footage should be obtained and persons identified, after which the court will summon them. 

Chief Justice Nisar, during the hearing, expressed complete faith in Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khwaja and observed that the court wants Anwar’s production to be ensured.

Resuming the hearing earlier today, the chief justice ordered the Federal Investigation Agency, ISI and MI to submit a report on efforts to trace Anwar after their failure to do so today. 

During the hearing, the Intelligence Bureau presented a report in court, whereas State Bank of Pakistan official informed the court that all bank accounts of Anwar have been frozen.

Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed by the then-Malir SSP in Karachi on January 13 in what was later determined to be a fake encounter. Anwar and most members of his encounter team have since gone into hiding.

ATC issues warrants for Anwar, others' arrest

SC issues contempt notice to Rao Anwar after no-show in Naqeebullah killing case

CJP had granted Anwar protective bail in Naqeebullah killing case and directed him to appear in court today

Moreover, hearing the case of Naqeebullah's murder on Monday, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi issued warrants for the arrest of Anwar and 14 other absconding accused in the case. 

The court ordered the police to arrest the accused and present them in court on March 8. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

 Updated 5 hours ago
ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

 Updated 4 hours ago
Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Updated 6 hours ago
MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

 Updated 7 hours ago
Way forward for Balochistan is through development, stability: Army chief

Way forward for Balochistan is through development, stability: Army chief

 Updated 6 hours ago
Long range shooting championship kicks off at Pano Aqil garrison: ISPR

Long range shooting championship kicks off at Pano Aqil garrison: ISPR

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM