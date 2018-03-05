ISI, MI ask for week's time to submit report on Rao Anwar's hunt

Suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar (left) and Naqeebullah Mehsud. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The joint secretary of the defence ministry asked the Supreme Court on Monday that the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI) need a week's time to submit a report on tracing suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, the primary accused in the Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing the suo motu case on the killing of the Waziristan native.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked, "We too are saddened and disturbed by Naqeebullah’s killing," adding that there will be no politics on the matter.

The court also ordered the Frontier Corps to submit a report on the trace for Anwar, observing that if no report is furnished, then the relevant official of the organisation will be held responsible.

Faisal Siddiqui, the counsel for Naqeebullah's family, pleaded the court to direct the submission of the CCTV video of the night of January 22 when Anwar made an attempt to leave the country from the Islamabad airport.



The chief justice then directed that the footage should be obtained and persons identified, after which the court will summon them.

Chief Justice Nisar, during the hearing, expressed complete faith in Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khwaja and observed that the court wants Anwar’s production to be ensured.

Resuming the hearing earlier today, the chief justice ordered the Federal Investigation Agency, ISI and MI to submit a report on efforts to trace Anwar after their failure to do so today.

During the hearing, the Intelligence Bureau presented a report in court, whereas State Bank of Pakistan official informed the court that all bank accounts of Anwar have been frozen.

Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed by the then-Malir SSP in Karachi on January 13 in what was later determined to be a fake encounter. Anwar and most members of his encounter team have since gone into hiding.



ATC issues warrants for Anwar, others' arrest

Moreover, hearing the case of Naqeebullah's murder on Monday, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi issued warrants for the arrest of Anwar and 14 other absconding accused in the case.

The court ordered the police to arrest the accused and present them in court on March 8.