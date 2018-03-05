Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 05 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

Shahzeb Khan murder: SC dismisses review petition filed by accused Shahrukh Jatoi

By
Qamber Zaidi

Monday Mar 05, 2018

The Supreme Court on Monday, March 5, 2018 dismissed a review petition filed by Shahrukh Jatoi who is convicted of Shahzeb Khan's murder. Video: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: A review petition filed by Sharukh Jatoi, convicted of Shahzeb Khan's murder, was dismissed by the Supreme Court on Monday. 

The Supreme Court had been moved by members of the civil society against the Sindh High Court's (SHC) decision ordering a re-trial and removal of terrorism charges from the conviction of the accused. The apex court, instead of accepting the civil society appeal, took a sou motu action and nullified the SHC order. 

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa noted that the high court cannot overturn the Supreme Court's verdict. He suggested that the defendant's lawyer, Latif Khosa, present his arguments on the case's merit in the high court.

He further stated that any verdict, not in compliance with the law, can be overturned by the apex court. 

Latif Khosa told the court that injustice had been served to his client, to which Justice Khosa responded that the Supreme Court had exercised a lot of caution in its verdict, so as to not 'add fuel to fire.'

The judge also noted that directions passed by the apex court have been completely ignored by the high court.

The apex court, last month, had ordered the re-arrest of Jatoi, Siraj Talpur and other convicts in the murder case. Jatoi was later shifted to Jinnah hospital on February 10, after complaining of a back pain. The apex court had also ordered for the names of the accused to be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).  

The three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, had also ordered the SHC to constitute a bench to hear the appeal on merit and decide it in two months.

Shahzeb Khan murder case

On December 23, 2017, Jatoi, the son of an influential feudal, and other defendants in the Shahzeb Khan murder case, were released from custody on bail after Shahzeb’s father submitted an affidavit in support of the defendant's bail application.

Shahzeb was gunned down by Jatoi in a posh locality of Karachi on December 25, 2012.

An anti-terrorism court in 2013 had awarded death sentences to Jatoi and Siraj Talpur for the murder of Shahzeb, while life sentences were awarded to Sajjad Ali Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

 Updated 5 hours ago
ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

 Updated 4 hours ago
Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Updated 6 hours ago
MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

 Updated 7 hours ago
Way forward for Balochistan is through development, stability: Army chief

Way forward for Balochistan is through development, stability: Army chief

 Updated 6 hours ago
Long range shooting championship kicks off at Pano Aqil garrison: ISPR

Long range shooting championship kicks off at Pano Aqil garrison: ISPR

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
NAB to file three supplementary references against Nawaz

NAB to file three supplementary references against Nawaz

 Updated 9 hours ago
PAF, PN conduct successful test of anti-ship cruise missile

PAF, PN conduct successful test of anti-ship cruise missile

Updated 10 hours ago
Khursheed Shah's entry at son's wedding a break from tradition

Khursheed Shah's entry at son's wedding a break from tradition

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM