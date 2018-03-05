Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 05 2018
By
Jawad Shoaib

SHC declares hike in private school fees illegal

By
Jawad Shoaib

Monday Mar 05, 2018

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday declared as illegal a hike in private school fees.

The SHC during a hearing on a petition against a government notification on a hike in private school fees in the province, rendered the notifcation void.

The court also barred private schools in the province from charging late fee surcharges and additional fees onto existing school fees.

A two-judge bench of the SHC had reserved ruling on this matter in August last year.

Parents of students belonging to various schools in the province had petitioned the SHC in December 2017 to reverse the government order increasing school fees. They asked the court to direct the authorities concerned to restrain the school management from increasing fees and to ensure they follow rules and regulations.

Further, in their petition, the parents said that schools do not issue fee vouchers on time and then charge a late fee surcharge to the voucher once it is provided to parents. "It is like they want to deliberately add the late fee surcharge to the voucher," the parents argued.

During today’s hearing, the bench remarked that the hike suggested by the government is illegal, and that a policy should be devised to create a legal framework for increasing school fees.

 “A committee should be formed to hear the parents’ suggestions on increasing school fees and if their recommendations are rejected then the committee should provide reasons for doing so,” the court upheld.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

 Updated 5 hours ago
ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

 Updated 4 hours ago
Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Updated 6 hours ago
MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

 Updated 7 hours ago
Way forward for Balochistan is through development, stability: Army chief

Way forward for Balochistan is through development, stability: Army chief

 Updated 6 hours ago
Long range shooting championship kicks off at Pano Aqil garrison: ISPR

Long range shooting championship kicks off at Pano Aqil garrison: ISPR

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM