Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Daesh social-media operative nabbed by FIA in Karachi

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

KARACHI/CHAMAN: A suspected terrorist belonging to banned global terrorist outfit Daesh was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Counter Terrorism wing on Tuesday. 

Imran, also known as Saif-ul-Islam Khilafati, was operating the banned organisation's social media operations in Pakistan to target and brainwash youth active on the internet, FIA officials told Geo News.

A Daesh flag, laptop, internet devices, and mobile phones were recovered during the raid conducted early Tuesday. 

One of Islam's accomplices had been earlier nabbed by the authorities. 

The accused, who was operating over 50 social media pages to lure youth into joining Daesh, will be presented in court later today.

Meanwhile, in Chaman, Balochistan, four suspected terrorists were killed during a raid conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the early hours of Tuesday. 

According to CTD officials, explosives, weapons, and hand grenades were recovered from the slain terrorists' possession. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

In a first, K-P govt issues driving licences to two transgender persons

In a first, K-P govt issues driving licences to two transgender persons

 Updated 50 minutes ago
MQM-P MPA rushed to hospital after overdosing on sleeping pills in Karachi

MQM-P MPA rushed to hospital after overdosing on sleeping pills in Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
SC to hear contempt cases against PML-N leaders today

SC to hear contempt cases against PML-N leaders today

 Updated 2 hours ago
CPEC important part of China's One Belt One Road initiative, says PM

CPEC important part of China's One Belt One Road initiative, says PM

 Updated 57 minutes ago
CJCSC Gen Zubair Hayat, UAE defence minister discuss strategic ties

CJCSC Gen Zubair Hayat, UAE defence minister discuss strategic ties

Updated 2 hours ago
NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

 Updated 11 hours ago
Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Updated 13 hours ago
MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM