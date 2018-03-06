Pakistan committed to objectives of SAARC charter: PM

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Tuesday that Pakistan attaches great importance to South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and is committed to the principles and objectives of its charter.



In a speech during a visit to the SAARC Secretariat here, Abbasi said Pakistan has always strived to make SAARC a vibrant vehicle for regional cooperation based on the principle of sovereign equality.

He also noted that SAARC had immense potential for strengthening the economies of the member countries and promoting collaboration in various areas of mutual significance.

He emphasised that the organisation needed to continue to strive in achieving the economic, cultural and social growth of the region. He stressed the need for an increased level of connectivity among the SAARC member states for a prosperous region.

Abbasi said that Pakistan, at all meetings of the SAARC, had advanced its belief that a secure and peaceful environment in South Asia was crucial for the advancement of region's development and prosperity.

He said that as the host of the next SAARC summit, Pakistan looks forward to convening the summit at an early date and assured that the country would play a positive role in further strengthening regional cooperation.

SAARC Secretary-General Amjad Hussain Sial said Pakistan was playing an important role in SAARC and has previously hosted two summits. He said that holding SAARC summits means renewing impetus amongst the member states.

Later, Abbasi planted a sapling of pine in the premises of the SAARC Secretariat.

The premier then departed Nepal for Pakistan after a two-day visit.