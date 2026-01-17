Junaid Safdar's wedding festivities begin with emerald-themed mehndi

An elegant click from Junaid Safdar and Shanzeh Ali's mehndi event photoshoot. — Instagram@irfanahson

Wedding festivities for Junaid Safdar commenced in grand style on Friday evening at the Sharif family’s Jati Umrah residence in Lahore, where a lively mehndi ceremony set the tone for the days ahead.

Son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Junaid marked the occasion by sharing his first photograph with bride-to-be Shanzeh, who is the granddaughter of PML-N leader Rohail Asghar, on Instagram, instantly drawing public attention to the celebrations.

The evening unfolded against richly adorned traditional backdrops, awash in shades of green that defined the mehndi’s theme.

The groom, a UK-trained lawyer, opted for a refined look in a navy HSY sherwani, layered with a coordinating brown shawl that added regal elegance to his outfit.

Standing beside him, Shanzeh made a striking statement in a dark green Sabyasachi lehenga, intricately crafted and brightened up with vibrant pops of colour that brought depth and drama to the outfit.



Her look was elevated with heavy statement jewellery, with a sleek hair bun. The glossy nude makeup by renowned artist Saad Samie lent a contemporary finish to the traditional attire.



Adding to the visual spectacle, CM Maryam was also spotted in the shared photograph, wearing a heavily embellished yellow ensemble that perfectly complemented the mehndi festivities and stood out against the green-themed décor.

More pictures from the wedding photographers and event managers poured in throughout the night, giving netizens a closer glimpse into the vibrant atmosphere, coordinated green-themed aesthetics, and lively family celebrations that marked the mehndi night.





The celebrations are set to continue through January 18 with an array of traditional events. The baraat is scheduled for today (January 17), followed by the Valima on January 18.

Junaid's wedding to Shanzeh has sparked widespread interest, with social media users and supporters sending warm wishes and prayers for the couple as they embark on their new journey together.

It may be noted that Junaid is tying the knot for the second time. His first marriage was to Ayesha Saif, daughter of former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Saifur Rehman Khan, in 2021. However, the couple parted ways after two years. Junaid announced the divorce in an Instagram post in 2023.

