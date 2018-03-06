Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
Azam Khan

SC summons Nehal Hashmi over controversial remarks

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nehal Hashmi on Wednesday (tomorrow) in relation to a contempt case.

The orders were given as a chief justice-led three-member bench took up Hashmi's plea against his disqualification as a senator last month on contempt charges. 

Hashmi, a PML-N senator, was jailed for a month and disqualified for five years by the apex court on Feb 1 over his contemptuous remarks made last year.

The court also summoned the transcript of Hashmi's media talk on February 28 after his release from Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that the court has "taken a position on the matter, come what may".

Upon release from jail, Nehal Hashmi launches attack on NAB, conspirators

I have been made a victim of revenge, Hashmi told journalists upon his release from Adiyala Jail

The chief justice also observed during the hearing that Hashmi's punishment term could also be extended over his controversial remarks following his release from jail.

Chief Justice Nisar termed regrettable the remarks uttered by Hashmi for judges.

A visibly charged Hashmi had said he had been made a victim of revenge for standing by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Moreover, the apex court dismissed today Hashmi's plea to form a larger bench to hear the appeal against his disqualification. 

