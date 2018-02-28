Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 28 2018
By
Web Desk

Upon release from jail, Nehal Hashmi launches attack on NAB, conspirators

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 28, 2018

LAHORE: Having served out his one-month sentence for a speech he made as a Senator, Nehal Hashmi was released from Adiala Jail (Central Jail Rawalpindi) on Wednesday. 

A visibly charged Hashmi said he had been made a victim of revenge for standing by Nawaz Sharif. He added that his life and livelihood were in the hands of the Almighty, not in the hands of the conspirators. 

Hashmi who was disqualified from holding public office for a period of five years by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for threatening then prime minister Nawaz Sharif's unidentified 'enemies', said he was had been victimized. 

"My appeal was filed the very next day after my sentencing, but one month has passed and my appeal has not been heard," Hashmi told journalists, adding, "See, if justice has prevailed or victimisation has prevailed." 

Hashmi asked those gathered around him, "Whom did I say anything against? When did I take the name of the judiciary? When did I take the names of chacha, baba and rehmats?"

Hashmi said they could send him to prison, shoot him or kill him but his respect and shame were in the hands of the Almighty, who had made him respectful today.

The former senator lashed out at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) stating it was the most corrupt institution in the country. He added that if the offices of the directors and assistant directors of NAB were raided, half the looted wealth of the country would be found. 


Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

British-Pakistani businessmen hail decision to make Shehbaz PML-N president

British-Pakistani businessmen hail decision to make Shehbaz PML-N president

 Updated 4 hours ago
Cabinet allows immediate balloting for 50pc quota of Hajj pilgrims for 2018

Cabinet allows immediate balloting for 50pc quota of Hajj pilgrims for 2018

 Updated 5 hours ago
Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred by Indian firing on LoC

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred by Indian firing on LoC

 Updated 6 hours ago
COAS interacts with army veterans in Karachi

COAS interacts with army veterans in Karachi

 Updated 8 hours ago
‘Pack of lies’: PTI rebuts claims Imran’s Bani Gala residence NOC is fake

‘Pack of lies’: PTI rebuts claims Imran’s Bani Gala residence NOC is fake

 Updated 8 hours ago
At least four security personnel martyred in Quetta suicide attack

At least four security personnel martyred in Quetta suicide attack

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
West pursuing agenda against Islam, says Maulana Fazlur Rehman

West pursuing agenda against Islam, says Maulana Fazlur Rehman

 Updated 9 hours ago
Fire dept declares Sindh secretariat fire mysterious

Fire dept declares Sindh secretariat fire mysterious

 Updated 7 hours ago
PAF raises new JF-17 squadron at Samungli

PAF raises new JF-17 squadron at Samungli

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM