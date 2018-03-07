Protesting paramedical staff dispersed by police in Karachi

KARACHI: Police resorted to baton charging and using water cannon against protesting paramedical staff who were trying to march on to the Chief Minister’s House on Wednesday evening.



The protesters resorted to pelting stones on law-enforcers after efforts were made to disperse the crowd.

Multiple protesters, who were agitating against health allowances and non-payment of dues, were arrested by the police.

As a result of the protest, surrounding areas suffered traffic congestion, causing inconvenience to commuters.