First container service commences at Gwadar port under CPEC

A Pakistan Navy marine stands near MS Tiger. -PN

KARACHI: The first-ever container vessel MS Tiger, under the China-Pakistan Economic Project (CPEC), arrived at Gwadar Port on Wednesday, said a statement by the Pakistan Navy (PN).

Pakistan Navy ships PNS Dehshat and PNS Karar escorted MS Tiger to Gwadar Port.

The new ship container service, Karachi Gwadar Gulf Express, will connect Gwadar Port with the Middle East hub of Jebel Ali as well as the neighbouring UAE ports of Abu Dhabi & Sharjah.

After embarkation of more containers of frozen sea food from Gwadar Port, the ship proceeded to Jebel Ali Port.

A ceremony was held at the port on arrival of MS Tiger. The reception ceremony was attended by Commander Coast of Pakistan Navy Rear Admiral Moazzam IIyas, the press release added.