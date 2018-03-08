Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 08 2018
By
REUTERS

Mavs' Cuban denies sexual assault allegation

By
REUTERS

Thursday Mar 08, 2018

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Image courtesy: Mavs Moneyball via Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban denied a claim by a woman in Oregon that he inappropriately touched her while posing for a photo in 2011.

Authorities did not pursue the claim and cited evidence contradicting the woman's account, which she alleged took place at a Portland nightclub.

Cuban said "it didn't happen" when questioned by The Associated Press about details published in the Willamette Week in Portland, Oregon.

The report comes two weeks after Sports Illustrated (SI) published a story about the workplace environment under Terdema Ussery — the team's previous CEO — alleging inappropriate behaviour and sexual misconduct.

