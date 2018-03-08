Maryam Nawaz to address party event, be presented gold necklace in Faisalabad today

FAISALABAD: After being presented with gold crowns in Sheikhupura and Sargodha, former prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz will be receiving a gold necklace at an event in Faisalabad on Thursday.



Maryam will address a social media workers convention of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Dhobi Ghat Ground of Faisalabad later in the day, for which preparations are under way in full swing.

The trend of presenting the former first daughter with gold ornaments has recently started by people in different districts of Punjab, the province where the PML-N is in power.

In Sargodha, she was presented with a 20-tola gold crown by Mayor Malik Aslam Naveed as a gift from people of the city on February 24.

However, Maryam said she would donate the crown to an organisation working for orphans.

Prior to that, on February 18, traders of Sheikhupura gifted a crown to the former prime minister’s daughter. The ornament was said to be worth approximately Rs1.3 million.

On Feb 16 in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maryam addressed the party's first social media convention.