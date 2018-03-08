This restaurant in Sargodha is run entirely by widows

On any given day customers can be been seen lining up outside a restaurant in a small neighbourhood of Sargodha. The food is exceptional but what makes this restaurant unique is that it is run entirely by widowed women.



The restaurant was set up by 48-year-old Kasur Bibi, who is proof that determination goes a long way. Kasur told Geo News that she opened the restaurant to provide for her family after her husband passed away. She runs the restaurant with four other widowed women.

Kasur stresses that if the government provides help she would be able to create more opportunities for women. “I appeal to Shehbaz Sharif to provide us with a place for the restaurant.”

In a short time, the restaurant has become the most popular in the neighbourhood. “The food is excellent and the cleanliness is exceptional,” said a regular visitor.

These women have demonstrated that they are more than capable of being breadwinners.







