Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Mar 08 2018
By
MAMalik Asghar

This restaurant in Sargodha is run entirely by widows

By
MAMalik Asghar

Thursday Mar 08, 2018

Kasur established the restaurant after her husband passed away
Kasur established the restaurant after her husband passed away
The restaurant is run by five widowed women
The restaurant is run by five widowed women
The restaurant is the most popular in the neighborhood
The restaurant is the most popular in the neighborhood

On any given day customers can be been seen lining up outside a restaurant in a small neighbourhood of Sargodha. The food is exceptional but what makes this restaurant unique is that it is run entirely by widowed women.

The restaurant was set up by 48-year-old Kasur Bibi, who is proof that determination goes a long way. Kasur told Geo News that she opened the restaurant to provide for her family after her husband passed away. She runs the restaurant with four other widowed women.

Kasur stresses that if the government provides help she would be able to create more opportunities for women. “I appeal to Shehbaz Sharif to provide us with a place for the restaurant.”

In a short time, the restaurant has become the most popular in the neighbourhood. “The food is excellent and the cleanliness is exceptional,” said a regular visitor.

These women have demonstrated that they are more than capable of being breadwinners.



Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Rabbani ignored violations of Constitution by Nawaz: Rabbani

Rabbani ignored violations of Constitution by Nawaz: Rabbani

Updated 6 hours ago
Asma Rani murder: Prime suspect arrested from Sharjah through Interpol

Asma Rani murder: Prime suspect arrested from Sharjah through Interpol

 Updated 10 hours ago
PML-N raising ruckus against judiciary: Aitzaz Ahsan

PML-N raising ruckus against judiciary: Aitzaz Ahsan

 Updated 11 hours ago
British High Commission announces first Asma Jahangir scholarship

British High Commission announces first Asma Jahangir scholarship

 Updated 13 hours ago
PPP divided over Senate chairman nominee

PPP divided over Senate chairman nominee

 Updated 15 hours ago
NAB KP obtain details of Imran's govt helicopter usage

NAB KP obtain details of Imran's govt helicopter usage

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Women police officers bravely patrol roads in Peshawar

Women police officers bravely patrol roads in Peshawar

 Updated 15 hours ago
PTI to stonewall PML-N's nomination for Senate chairman: Imran

PTI to stonewall PML-N's nomination for Senate chairman: Imran

 Updated 12 hours ago
Pakistan producing surplus electricity: PM Abbasi

Pakistan producing surplus electricity: PM Abbasi

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM