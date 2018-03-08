Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 08 2018
War can only be fought by state, not individuals: Ahsan Iqbal

Thursday Mar 08, 2018

PESHAWAR: A war can only be fought by the state, not by an individual, said Minister for Interior Affairs Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday.

While addressing the 25th passing out parade at Scouts Training Academy Warsak in Peshawar, the interior minister spoke about the war on terror that Pakistan is fighting, saying peace has been restored in the country to a great extent and that the ongoing operation was the final nail in the coffin.

Iqbal lauded the spirit of the 600 people who graduated at the 25th ceremony of Frontier Corps, saying they were associated with the best profession of current times.

The work of Frontier Corps personnel is not an easy job, he said, adding that staying awake and alert for the sake of the country is better than any riches of the world.

The interior minister also paid tribute to the martyrs, saying the nation was proud of them.

About development in the country, the interior minister said there was a need to pull Pakistan out of the dark and put an end to poverty. In an effort to achieve that, he added, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was proving to be a milestone.

With the current pace of work, the interior minister added, it could be said that Pakistan would be among the 25 best countries of the world by 2025.

Iqbal also spoke about the International Women’s Day, saying the women of Pakistan were acing in every field.  

