Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Thursday Mar 08 2018
By
AFP

Serena Williams eager to hit with big guns again

By
AFP

Thursday Mar 08, 2018

The 23-time Grand Slam singles winner is ramping up her return this week by playing in Indian Wells, her first WTA Tour event since she won the 2017 Australian Open

INDIAN WELLS, USA: Serena Williams is through taking baby steps on the comeback trail after the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia in September.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles winner is ramping up her return this week by playing in Indian Wells, her first WTA Tour event since she won the 2017 Australian Open.

After a couple of exhibitions and a Davis Cup doubles match, Williams is eager to hit with the big guns as she opens her campaign on Thursday night against Zarina Diyas.

"I´m ready to just jump in and get started and see what happens," the 36-year-old American told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. "Obviously I´m going to have a few hiccups, I would imagine, and I´m ready for that."

Earlier this week she played one tiebreaker in an exhibition tournament in New York. In February she played a doubles rubber for the US Fed Cup team, and took part in another exhibition in Abu Dhabi in late December.

Indian Wells features a star-studded women´s field in a tournament that looks wide open.

Many of the players on Wednesday said they welcomed Serena´s return.

"We are all going to look to see how she is playing," said reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza.

"She is one of the best players so it is good that she is back, especially after being a mom. It is great."

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko said Serena´s contribution to women´s tennis cannot be overstated.

"She is an amazing athlete," said sixth seeded Latvian Ostapenko. "She is a very special and what she has done for women´s tennis is huge."

Pliskova doubts

But Czech fifth seed Karolina Pliskova said it is going to take more than one WTA event for Serena to get back in championship form.

"Obviously it is tough to get back even for a champion like her," Pliskova said Wednesday. "I don´t have that experience with having a baby, but I think it changes the body and the mindset a lot.

"We will see in the first round. For sure she is going to be a little bit nervous. I don´t know what kind of shape she is in and if she was practising or not practising.

"She can play good tennis again but I don´t know if it is going to be at this tournament maybe it will take her a while."

The first clues to Williams´ form will be displayed in Thursday´s night game against Diyas,

Serena´s first match in Indian Wells will be Thursday night against Diyas, the 24-year-old world number 53 from Kazakhstan.

Serena boycotted this event, with her sister Venus, for 14 years after she was booed in the 2001 final. She returned in 2015 but had to pull out before her semi-final against Simona Halep with a knee problem.

Times have changed for the most successful female player of the Open era. If you asked her 10 years ago if she envisioned herself playing after the age of 30, Serena would have replied no.

But that was before she started collecting Grand Slam titles like others collect antique furniture or vinyl records.

"There´s nobody´s rule that says you have to retire at 30," she told The Wall Street Journal. "All the best players in the world now are well into their 30s, so you know, technology is better at enabling athletes to play a longer life."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Watson on the fence about coming to Pakistan, says will 'sit down' with family

Watson on the fence about coming to Pakistan, says will 'sit down' with family

 Updated 6 hours ago
Sarfraz to be captain as long as I coach Pakistan: Mickey Arthur

Sarfraz to be captain as long as I coach Pakistan: Mickey Arthur

 Updated 7 hours ago
Despite virtual elimination, Qalandars still playing for 'all the Lahoris back home': Devcich

Despite virtual elimination, Qalandars still playing for 'all the Lahoris back home': Devcich

 Updated 9 hours ago
Luke Ronchi announces to visit Pakistan if Islamabad United qualify

Luke Ronchi announces to visit Pakistan if Islamabad United qualify

Updated 11 hours ago
Infidelity claim puts Indian bowler Shami's contract on hold

Infidelity claim puts Indian bowler Shami's contract on hold

 Updated 16 hours ago
Juventus stun Spurs as Dybala caps fightback

Juventus stun Spurs as Dybala caps fightback

 Updated 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Sangakkara, Jayawardene condemn anti-Muslim violence in Sri Lanka

Sangakkara, Jayawardene condemn anti-Muslim violence in Sri Lanka

Updated 19 hours ago
Warner hits out at 'vile, disgusting' wife jibe

Warner hits out at 'vile, disgusting' wife jibe

 Updated 20 hours ago
Mavs' Cuban denies sexual assault allegation

Mavs' Cuban denies sexual assault allegation

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM