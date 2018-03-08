Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PML-N raising ruckus against judiciary: Aitzaz Ahsan

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 08, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party leader Aitzaz Ahsan, while giving his farewell address in the Senate, said on Thursday that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is trying to raise a ruckus against the judiciary.

“The way they are making statements and the kind of rebellion the Punjab bureaucracy is being made to do, it is an invitation for direct intervention,” said Ahsan while heavily criticising the ruling party. 

While paying tribute to outspoken party leader Farhatullah Babar, Ahsan said that he agrees with the statement of the outgoing senator.

Veteran politician and senator Farhatullah Babar, in his speech on Tuesday, lamented that the supremacy of the parliament was ending, saying a state within the state was coming into existence and that there existed a conflict between the two.

If the parliament did not end the defacto state then it would lead to a collision between institutions, he added.

Babar had said that other institutions impinged the authority of the parliament. He said that the accountability committee tried to hold everyone accountable; however, his own party backed away.

Babar was removed as the spokesperson of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday, a day after he criticised his party for backing off from upholding the parliament's supremacy.

Comments

