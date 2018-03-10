Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Mar 10 2018
By
Aftab Ahmad

Internet at Peshawar police stations disconnects due to BRT work

By
Aftab Ahmad

Saturday Mar 10, 2018

PESHAWAR: The online FIR system at various police stations in the city was affected due to the work on Bus Rapid Transit project.

According to the police, the internet lines have been disconnected due to the digging and drilling work that was under way in Peshawar for the project.

The police stations affected are situated in different areas of the metropolis, including Hashtnagri, Chamkani, Gulbahar, Town and Hayatabad, where around 40 FIRs are received through the online system on a daily basis.

Citizens will not be able to receive online FIR cards until the system is not fixed.

Not just the police system, work on the project also affected the income of shopkeepers in the areas where construction was under way. The shopkeepers complained of not being paid the promised compensation, which was although not a heavy amount but would have covered their rent for at least a month.

The BRT project in Peshawar was inaugurated in October 2017 and was said to be completed in six months. However, after some time, the duration of the project was extended while the cost also increased.

The cost was increased as major changes were made to the project.

As the duration of completion was increased, parties in the opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started criticising the provincial government, saying delays will add to the miseries of citizens.

While addressing a public meeting in the city in February, Qaumi Watan Party KP Chairperson Sikandar Hayat Sherpao had said poor planning of the poor slowed the pace of work.

He had said that the situation was going from bad to worse while there was no concrete plan to overcome the issues. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Dump truck, car collision in Sheikhupura leaves four dead, one injured

Dump truck, car collision in Sheikhupura leaves four dead, one injured

 Updated 3 hours ago
Case of teenage girl allegedly gang-raped registered in Karachi

Case of teenage girl allegedly gang-raped registered in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
10 arrested, 30 detained after raids in Karachi

10 arrested, 30 detained after raids in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ink thrown at Khawaja Asif during workers convention in Sialkot

Ink thrown at Khawaja Asif during workers convention in Sialkot

 Updated 12 hours ago
Army chief visits operational area on eastern border

Army chief visits operational area on eastern border

 Updated 13 hours ago
Prime accused in Asma Rani murder case handed over to Pakistan

Prime accused in Asma Rani murder case handed over to Pakistan

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM