Rain spell likely to grip upper and central parts of Pakistan from Tuesday

In this photo from 12 February 2018, a vendor takes shelter under an umbrella in Rawalpindi – APP

ISLAMABAD: A new rainy spell with gusty winds and snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday and Wednesday intermittently.

Rainfall is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Upper Punjab at Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during this timespan.

Rain-thundershowers is also expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Lahore, Gujranwala D.G. Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, divisions occasionally.

The system may persist over Malakand division, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir till Thursday, an official of Met office told APP.

The official informed that a westerly wave was likely to approach upper and central parts of the country from Monday night.

The system may trigger duststorm/hailstorm in plain areas of Punjab and KP during the period.