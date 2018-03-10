Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 10 2018
By
MJMubarak Jan

Royal graveyard in Dir lies in dilapidated condition

Saturday Mar 10, 2018

DIR: A graveyard for the royal family of Upper Dir lies in dilapidated condition.

Locals say the graves, some which are over 400 years old, have been damaged severely over time and are in desperate need of repairs.

However, authorities have turned a blind eye towards the graveyard built for the royal family of Nawab of Dir and his close associates. 

The graveyard, a stark reminder of Dir's past, also has tombstones which are adorned with beautiful calligraphy from the era.  

Members of the royal family who ruled from the 17th century till Dir’s incorporation into Pakistan in 1968 are buried in the graveyard along with local elders.

Photo: Geo News screengrab

Locals have requested the government of Pakistan to rebuild the graves and declare it a national heritage.

They stress that the graveyard should be protected from further damage so the next generations are aware of their history. 

