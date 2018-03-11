Below-the-belt tactics will not affect Nawaz, Maryam says in Rawalpindi convention





RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Sunday slammed “those who hate Nawaz Sharif” for hurling a shoe at him, claiming this was part of a "planning against the leader".



A former seminary student hurled a shoe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during an event early today.



Addressing the party's social media convention being held here, Maryam said the incident has only increased PML-N supremo Nawaz’s popularity, which is evident by the convention.

“Nawaz Sharif's enemies are cowards. Only those have been defeated resort to such tactics,” she told the gathering.

She then went on to criticise Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for promoting a culture of abusive language.

"Do you think just one condemnation message [about the shoe-hurling incident] is enough. You taught abusive language to the nation. You talked about dragging rulers by their neck," she said.

Someone whose words, actions are not even his..does not deserve to be called a leader, she said.

The city's Fawara Chowk vicinity was closed for traffic earlier owing to the event.

Local party leaders are accompanying Maryam on stage.

Over 10,000 chairs were set for party workers at the venue, secured by 2,000 police officials.

Meanwhile, preparations at Gujranwala's Jinnah Stadium are complete with tight security arrangements in the city for the address of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Preparations in Gujranwala's Jinnah Stadium are complete with tight security arrangements in the city for Shehbaz's address. Photo: Geo News

Shehbaz is expected to reach the venue shortly. A heavy contingent of the police force is deployed at the stadium, where party workers have gathered.



Political parties have increased their campaigning efforts for the fast approaching General Elections 2018.