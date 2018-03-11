Will destroy Niazi-Zardari nexus: Shehbaz Sharif

GUJRANWALA: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that if God is willing then his party will break the ‘Niazi-Zardari’ nexus, adding that they did nothing for the public.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif reached the Jinnah Stadium and began to address a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz rally.

Shehbaz said that Imran Khan and former president Asif Ali Zardari are not competent enough to show their faces to the public in the provinces their parties are in power.



He said that his party has delivered performance.

After the next elections, will introduce the metro transit project in Gujranwala too, said the CM Punjab in his address.

Shehbaz Sharif jests with wrestler

Before the start of the rally, the CM Punjab, in a display of his wrestling skills, jestingly overpowered a wrestler who came to greet him.



The stunt gained a round of applause and cheers from the crowd. When Shehbaz Sharif arrived at the stage, he was presented a ‘gurz’ (an iron axe) and a turban.

The CM Punjab earlier inaugurated projects before addressing the rally. The projects included Jinnah Flyover, the plan for an e-library, and performed the groundbreaking of a two-way road from Sheikhupura to Gujranwala.



Preparations at Gujranwala's Jinnah Stadium were made with tight security arrangements in the city.



A heavy contingent of the police force is deployed at the stadium, where party workers have gathered.

Political parties have increased their campaigning efforts for the fast approaching General Elections 2018.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz the party's social media convention in Rawalpindi. In her address, she slammed “those who hate Nawaz Sharif” for hurling a shoe at him, claiming this was part of a "planning against the leader".

A former seminary student hurled a shoe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during an event early today.

Maryam said the incident has only increased PML-N supremo Nawaz’s popularity, which is evident by the convention.

“Nawaz Sharif's enemies are cowards. Only those have been defeated resort to such tactics,” she told the gathering.

She then went on to criticise Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for promoting a culture of abusive language.