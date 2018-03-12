Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

LHC takes up Zainab convict's appeal, summons case record tomorrow

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 12, 2018

Protests had erupted across the country after the brutal incident came to light. Photo: File 

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned the record of the trial court which convicted and sentenced to death Imran Ali for the brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab last month.  

On February 17, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the high-profile case sentenced Imran to death four times.

Appealing against the ATC verdict, Imran claimed innocence before the LHC and pleaded for the verdict to be declared null and void.

Hearing the appeal on Monday, a division bench comprising Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan summoned the case record tomorrow. 

JusticeForZainab: A timeline, from her abduction till the verdict

Imran Ali Naqshbandi, who raped and murdered 7-year-old Zainab has been sentenced to death

In the appeal, submitted to the LHC by the jail administration, Imran has said that the ATC rushed the proceedings and failed to adhere to legal formalities. He has pleaded that the ATC order be set aside. 

Seven-year-old Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4 and was found dead in a garbage heap five days later.

On January 23, the authorities claimed to have nabbed Imran, said to be a serial killer involved in other such crimes, through a DNA match.

High-profile case

The ATC conducted the trial inside the Kot Lakhpat Jail and concluded proceedings a week after the suspect's indictment, as per the orders of the Lahore High Court.

Claiming innocence, Imran challenges Zainab murder case conviction

Imran Ali was given four death sentences on Feb 17 in high-profile rape and murder case

Imran was sentenced to death for kidnapping, rape, murder and under Section 7-ATA. Additionally, for performing an unnatural act with a minor he was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs1 million and for desecrating human remains by dumping Zainab's body in the garbage he was sentenced to seven years, the Punjab Prosecutor General Ehtesham Qadir had informed the media.

The court had recorded witnesses of several individuals, including Zainab’s uncle and brother. The prosecution had also used the forensic report establishing a DNA match and a polygraph test against Imran.

Moreover, Imran had confessed to his crime in court on the day of his indictment. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Case registered against former envoy Husain Haqqani: sources

Case registered against former envoy Husain Haqqani: sources

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pak-Saudi relations based on trust, COAS tells Imam-e-Kaaba

Pak-Saudi relations based on trust, COAS tells Imam-e-Kaaba

 Updated 11 hours ago
Certain forces superior to Parliament, laments Hasil Bizenjo

Certain forces superior to Parliament, laments Hasil Bizenjo

 Updated 11 hours ago
Ugly face of those chanting slogans for change exposed: Marriyum

Ugly face of those chanting slogans for change exposed: Marriyum

 Updated 13 hours ago
Scuffle breaks out in Senate during chairman election

Scuffle breaks out in Senate during chairman election

Updated 12 hours ago
Political leaders react to Sadiq Sanjrani’s election as Senate chairman

Political leaders react to Sadiq Sanjrani’s election as Senate chairman

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM