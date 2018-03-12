Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 12 2018
Pakistan ready to further strengthen partnership with IAEA: PM

Monday Mar 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Monday that with decades of experience in the use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, Pakistan was ready to further strengthen its partnership with the International Atomic Energy Agency and contribute towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals worldwide.

PM Abbasi meeting IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano 
 

Talking to Director General of IAEA Yukiya Amano here at the PM Office, the prime minister said, with extensive experience and expertise in the nuclear field, Pakistan was well placed as a provider of services for various IAEA programmes and activities.

During the meeting issues related to cooperation between Pakistan and IAEA were discussed.

Prime Minister Abbasi appreciated the positive role played by the IAEA in the promotion of peaceful use of nuclear technology in Pakistan.  PM Abbasi briefed the IAEA chief about Pakistan’s energy development plans and the significance of nuclear power generation in the energy mix as a clean and environment-friendly source of energy. He said Pakistan looks forward to the Agency’s assistance in expanding nuclear power production.

During his stay in Pakistan, the Director General of the IAEA would visit various civilian facilities and installations to see for himself the strides made by the country in the application of nuclear technology in agriculture, health, industry, water resource management, environment protection and food safety.

