Raja Zafarul Haq - PML-N's choice for Senate chairman

The ruling PML-N nominated its chairman, Raja Zafarul Haq, for the prestigious position of Senate chairman.

Haq, a veteran politician, was elected as the chairman of the ruling party in 2000 and was elected as a senator on the technocrat seat in 2015.

His tenure as a senator is scheduled to end in 2021.

Born reportedly in 1935, Haq did his masters in political science from Punjab University and his law degree from Punjab Law College.

The senator practiced law from 1958 to 1981 and has practiced as an advocate in the Supreme Court since 1987.

Haq was also elected president of Rawalpindi Bar Association in 1977 and was elected vice president of the High Court Bar in 1981. He also served on the panel of experts for the Pakistan Law Commission.

During the Zia regime, Haq served the government as the minister for information and broadcasting and also religious affairs from 1981 to 1985.

In 1985, he was then appointed as the country's ambassador to Egypt.

Haq was elected to the Senate for the first time in 1991.

