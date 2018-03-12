Political leaders react to Sadiq Sanjrani’s election as Senate chairman

Sanjrani, who secured 57 out of a possible 103 votes, was administered oath by presiding officer Sardar Yaqub Khan-Geo News

Politicians took to twitter right to express their views after the election of Sadiq Sanjrani, the opposition-backed candidate from Balochistan, as Senate chairman on Monday.

Sanjrani, an independent had been backed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). According to reports, Sanjrani also had the support of independent senators elected from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto termed it a victory for Balochistan and federalism against “Zia’s opening batsman” Raja Zafarul Haq, fielded by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and its allies.





PTI Chairman Imran Khan echoed the same views, saying he is happy for the people of Balochistan and the federation.

PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb and Talal Chauhdry in a media talk after the election criticised parties "which were against each other coming together to defeat PML-N".

“Their real faces have become exposed,” she said.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said the "pawns" have actually faced defeat today and dared them to "appear before the nation".

MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar also congratulated the new Senate chairman and said he hopes Sanjrani will work for the promotion of democracy.