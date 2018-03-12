Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Political leaders react to Sadiq Sanjrani’s election as Senate chairman

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 12, 2018

Sanjrani, who secured 57 out of a possible 103 votes, was administered oath by presiding officer Sardar Yaqub Khan-Geo News

Politicians took to twitter right to express their views after the election of Sadiq Sanjrani, the opposition-backed candidate from Balochistan, as Senate chairman on Monday.

Sanjrani, who secured 57 out of a possible 103 votes, was administered oath by presiding officer Sardar Yaqub Khan.

Sanjrani, an independent had been backed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). According to reports, Sanjrani also had the support of independent senators elected from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto termed it a victory for Balochistan and federalism against “Zia’s opening batsman” Raja Zafarul Haq, fielded by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and its allies.


PTI Chairman Imran Khan echoed the same views, saying he is happy for the people of Balochistan and the federation.

PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb and Talal Chauhdry in a media talk after the election criticised parties "which were against each other coming together to defeat PML-N".

“Their real faces have become exposed,” she said.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said the "pawns" have actually faced defeat today and dared them to "appear before the nation".

MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar also congratulated the new Senate chairman and said he hopes Sanjrani will work for the promotion of democracy.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Case registered against former envoy Husain Haqqani: sources

Case registered against former envoy Husain Haqqani: sources

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pak-Saudi relations based on trust, COAS tells Imam-e-Kaaba

Pak-Saudi relations based on trust, COAS tells Imam-e-Kaaba

 Updated 11 hours ago
Certain forces superior to Parliament, laments Hasil Bizenjo

Certain forces superior to Parliament, laments Hasil Bizenjo

 Updated 11 hours ago
Ugly face of those chanting slogans for change exposed: Marriyum

Ugly face of those chanting slogans for change exposed: Marriyum

 Updated 13 hours ago
Scuffle breaks out in Senate during chairman election

Scuffle breaks out in Senate during chairman election

Updated 12 hours ago
Raja Zafarul Haq - PML-N's choice for Senate chairman

Raja Zafarul Haq - PML-N's choice for Senate chairman

 Updated 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM