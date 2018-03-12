Scuffle breaks out in Senate during chairman election

ISLAMABAD: A scuffle broke out in the visitor gallery of the Senate on Monday evening during the election for the chairman of the Upper House.



The scuffle, between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf lawmaker Hamidul Haq and reportedly a friend of the prime minister's son, started when newly appointed Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was being congratulated after his victory.

The premier's son, Abdullah Abbasi, was sitting on the left of Haq. Another individual, reportedly Abdullah's friend was sitting to his left. Haq got up from his seat as the presiding officer was reading out the results to shout slogans in favour of the opposition.

As Haq was shouting slogans, he fell on Abdullah as another individual tried to seat him by pulling on his arm. After Haq fell, he was grabbed from behind and his neck was held by the friend of the premier.

"When I started sloganeering in PTI’s favour, an outsider came and grabbed my neck from behind," claimed PTI’s Hamid.

He questioned regarding the presence of outsiders in the house and added that the grip on his throat was very strong.



Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the prime minister's son was present in the Senate with his family and friends to witness the election of the chairman.

She said that Abdullah was not involved in the scuffle which broke out and added that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed concern at the incident.

She added that an apology has been furnished.

The situation was controlled after security staff and others intervened.

Sadiq Sanjrani, the opposition-backed candidate from Balochistan, was appointed Senate chairman on Monday.

Sanjrani secured 57 votes out of possible 103 votes and was administered oath by presiding officer Sardar Yaqub Khan.

Sanjrani, an independent, had been backed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

PPP's Saleem Mandviwalla was elected as the deputy chairman. He was contesting against government-backed Usman Khan Kakar from PkMAP. Mandviwalla secured 54 votes.









