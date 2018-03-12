Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 12 2018
Pak-Saudi relations based on trust, COAS tells Imam-e-Kaaba

Monday Mar 12, 2018

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday met with Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Muhammad Al Talib in Rawalpindi and discussed matters of mutual interest.

General Bajwa during the meeting said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy brotherly relations which are based on mutual trust.

Muslim world considers Pakistan as its strength: Imam-e-Ka’aba

Imam-e-Ka’aba appreciated the efforts of Pakistan for promoting peace in the region

The Imam-e-Kaaba met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the PM house earlier in the day.

The Imam-e-Kaaba thanked the prime minister and the government for a warm welcome and observed that the entire Muslim world considered Pakistan as its strength and takes pride in its accomplishments.

Discussing regional situation and the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah, Imam-e-Kaaba appreciated the efforts of Pakistan for promoting peace in the region.

He appreciated the efforts and the steps taken by the government towards overcoming the menace of terrorism and expressed his best wishes for the government and the people of Pakistan

