Shehzad Roy represents Pakistan at UNODC session in Vienna

Singer and social worker Shehzad Roy represented Pakistan as a Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) at its 61st session in Vienna, Austria.

“I am humbled and proud to represent Pakistan as Goodwill Ambassador for UNODC at the 61st Session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Vienna, Austria,” the singer said on his Instagram page.





"It was an honour to meet Executive Director Yury Fedotov and Ambassador Alicia Buenrostro Massieu of Mexico," he added.





The social worker was appointed goodwill ambassdor for UNODC in October 2017.

At the time of his appointment, UNODC Executive Director Yury Fedotov had said, "Throughout his career as a singer, social worker and a humanitarian, Roy has shown an unwavering commitment to tackling illicit drugs."

"His position as one of Pakistan's most famous singers, his enduring popularity with young people, and his energy and undoubted talent, will help UNODC publicise the dangers of drug abuse."

Roy is a recipient of Pakistan's highest civil honour, Sitara-i-Imtiaz. He is the president and founder of Zindagi Trust, a non-government charitable organisation that strives to improve the quality of education available to the average Pakistani.

For his organisation's rehabilitation work after the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, the singer was also awarded the Sitara-e-Eisaar (Star of Sacrifice) in 2006.