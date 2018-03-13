Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
By
Web Desk

Shehzad Roy represents Pakistan at UNODC session in Vienna

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

Photo: Instagram 
 

Singer and social worker Shehzad Roy represented Pakistan as a Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) at its 61st session in Vienna, Austria.

“I am humbled and proud to represent Pakistan as Goodwill Ambassador for UNODC at the 61st Session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Vienna, Austria,” the singer said on his Instagram page.


"It was an honour to meet Executive Director Yury Fedotov and Ambassador Alicia Buenrostro Massieu of Mexico," he added.


The social worker was appointed goodwill ambassdor for UNODC in October 2017.

At the time of his appointment, UNODC Executive Director Yury Fedotov had said, "Throughout his career as a singer, social worker and a humanitarian, Roy has shown an unwavering commitment to tackling illicit drugs."

"His position as one of Pakistan's most famous singers, his enduring popularity with young people, and his energy and undoubted talent, will help UNODC publicise the dangers of drug abuse." 

Roy is a recipient of Pakistan's highest civil honour, Sitara-i-Imtiaz. He is the president and founder of Zindagi Trust, a non-government charitable organisation that strives to improve the quality of education available to the average Pakistani.

For his organisation's rehabilitation work after the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, the singer was also awarded the Sitara-e-Eisaar (Star of Sacrifice) in 2006.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJP laments lack of information on Pakistanis names in Panama, Paradise leaks

CJP laments lack of information on Pakistanis names in Panama, Paradise leaks

 Updated an hour ago
Karachi’s milk crisis: Public continues to pay for government's mismanagement

Karachi’s milk crisis: Public continues to pay for government's mismanagement

 Updated 59 minutes ago
NADRA centres in Karachi to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week

NADRA centres in Karachi to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week

Updated 2 hours ago
SC dismisses Imran's petition seeking Gulalai's disqualification

SC dismisses Imran's petition seeking Gulalai's disqualification

Updated 2 hours ago
Murder suspect escapes from CCU ward of Bahawalpur hospital

Murder suspect escapes from CCU ward of Bahawalpur hospital

Updated an hour ago
PTI to oppose Sherry Rehman's nomination as Senate opposition leader

PTI to oppose Sherry Rehman's nomination as Senate opposition leader

 Updated 28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Naqeebullah murder: Rao Anwar ‘requests’ SC to unfreeze accounts

Naqeebullah murder: Rao Anwar ‘requests’ SC to unfreeze accounts

 Updated 3 hours ago
Unfortunate that Parliamentarians buy, sell votes: CEC

Unfortunate that Parliamentarians buy, sell votes: CEC

Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistani immigrant's daughter running for mayor of deprived UK borough

Pakistani immigrant's daughter running for mayor of deprived UK borough

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM