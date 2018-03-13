Shoe hits Aleem Khan during Imran Khan’s address in Gujrat

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018
GUJRAT: A shoe hit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan as he was standing alongside party chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday evening.
The incident took place during a public gathering of PTI workers in Gujrat, where Imran is whipping up support for the party's ongoing membership campaign.
Imran was addressing a public gathering and was present on top of a vehicle with fellow PTI leaders and staff when a shoe hit Aleem.
The PTI chief had just turned to face a different direction when the shoe came flying in, hitting Aleem squarely on the chest. A staff member immediately came in front of the PTI leader to cover him.
Minutes after the incident, Imran ended his speech and left the makeshift stage.
A scuffle broke out between workers of PTI during a party rally on Tuesday.
Some youngsters started brawling for unknown reasons. The footage clearly shows a group of party workers assaulting another individual.
Following the brawl, other intervened and managed to stop the scuffle. Reportedly the individual was later escorted out of the premises.
On Sunday, a former seminary student hurled a shoe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during an event in Lahore.
During a visit to Jamia Naeemia seminary in Garhi Shahu, as Nawaz reached the rostrum to address the participants of the event, an audience member threw a shoe which hit the former premier on his chest after which he climbed the stage and shouted a slogan while standing in front of Nawaz.
Following the incident the attacker was detained by the seminary's administration and later handed over to the police.
On Saturday, a person threw ink at Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif while he was addressing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz convention.
The person was taken into custody by the police, however, Asif said he should be released saying he has no enmity with him.
Last month, a man hurled a shoe at Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal while he was addressing a workers' convention in Narowal.