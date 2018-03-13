Shoe hits Aleem Khan during Imran Khan’s address in Gujrat

GUJRAT: A shoe hit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan as he was standing alongside party chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place during a public gathering of PTI workers in Gujrat, where Imran is whipping up support for the party's ongoing membership campaign.



Imran was addressing a public gathering and was present on top of a vehicle with fellow PTI leaders and staff when a shoe hit Aleem.

The PTI chief had just turned to face a different direction when the shoe came flying in, hitting Aleem squarely on the chest. A staff member immediately came in front of the PTI leader to cover him.

Minutes after the incident, Imran ended his speech and left the makeshift stage.

Scuffle breaks out at PTI’s Gujrat rally

A scuffle broke out between workers of PTI during a party rally on Tuesday.

Some youngsters started brawling for unknown reasons. The footage clearly shows a group of party workers assaulting another individual.

Following the brawl, other intervened and managed to stop the scuffle. Reportedly the individual was later escorted out of the premises.

On Sunday, a former seminary student hurled a shoe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during an event in Lahore.

During a visit to Jamia Naeemia seminary in Garhi Shahu, as Nawaz reached the rostrum to address the participants of the event, an audience member threw a shoe which hit the former premier on his chest after which he climbed the stage and shouted a slogan while standing in front of Nawaz.



Following the incident the attacker was detained by the seminary's administration and later handed over to the police.



On Saturday, a person threw ink at Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif while he was addressing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz convention.

The person was taken into custody by the police, however, Asif said he should be released saying he has no enmity with him.

Last month, a man hurled a shoe at Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal while he was addressing a workers' convention in Narowal.







