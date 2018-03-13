Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
Egypt sets up hotline to combat ´fake news´

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

Two weeks ahead of elections in Egypt, the media have been under close scrutiny, with an increase in cases of journalists being arrested and websites blocked

CAIRO: Egypt´s judiciary announced Monday it has set up a hotline to gather complaints of "fake" news in the traditional or electronic media that could pose a threat to national security.

"The Egyptian judiciary has set aside mobile telephone numbers to receive complaints on the instant messaging app WhatsApp and by SMS, so long as the name of the complainant and their personal details are given," it said in a statement.

It said the initiative was aimed against "premeditated fake information damaging to national security and the country´s interests".

