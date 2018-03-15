Tickets for much-awaited PSL 3 final in Karachi go on sale

Thursday Mar 15, 2018
KARACHI: The tickets for the much-awaited final in Karachi of the Pakistan Super League's third edition finally went on sale at the stroke of midnight on Thursday.
The tickets are available online at Yayvo.com and at 32 designated TCS Express Centers from 9 AM this morning.
The tournament final will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 25.
The price range of the tickets is Rs 1,000 to Rs 12,000. The tickets are being sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.
General Enclosure: Rs 1,000
First Class: Rs 4,000
Premium: Rs 8,000
VIP: Rs 12,000
A maximum of five tickets can be purchased on a single CNIC.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has urged people to not ask him for passes as the demand for tickets of the knockout stages surges.
Sethi addressed "family, friends, govt top dogs, corporate bigwigs, vips, vip wannabes, ALL to BUY tickets online or from TCS centres in Lahore and Karachi".
"You can all afford to pay," he added.