Thursday Mar 15 2018
Tickets for much-awaited PSL 3 final in Karachi go on sale

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 15, 2018

KARACHI: The tickets for the much-awaited final in Karachi of the Pakistan Super League's third edition finally went on sale at the stroke of midnight on Thursday. 

The tickets are available online at Yayvo.com and at 32 designated TCS Express Centers from 9 AM this morning.

The tournament final will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 25.

The price range of the tickets is Rs 1,000 to Rs 12,000. The tickets are being sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Ticket details

General Enclosure: Rs 1,000

First Class: Rs 4,000

Premium: Rs 8,000 

VIP: Rs 12,000

Photo: psl-t20.com

A maximum of five tickets can be purchased on a single CNIC. 

'Don't ask for passes'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has urged people to not ask him for passes as the demand for tickets of the knockout stages surges.

Sethi addressed "family, friends, govt top dogs, corporate bigwigs, vips, vip wannabes, ALL to BUY tickets online or from TCS centres in Lahore and Karachi".

"You can all afford to pay," he added.

