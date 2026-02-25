T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka opt to field after winning toss against New Zealand

February 25, 2026
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the Super Eight clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at R Premadasa Cricket Stadium, Colombo, on Wednesday.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dilshan Madushanka
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson
Historically, New Zealand and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 28 T20I matches. The Blackcaps have won 16, while the Lankan Lions have emerged victorious on 11 occasions. One match ended without a result.
In T20 World Cup encounters, both sides have met six times. Sri Lanka leads with three wins, New Zealand has two victories, and one match ended with no result.
Sri Lanka will look to bounce back after consecutive defeats against Zimbabwe and England to stay in the game on reaching the semifinal round of the ongoing tournament.
Meanwhile, New Zealand will also push for a win after a washed-out game against Pakistan to remain in contention for the next round.
Sri Lanka: L, L, W, W, W (most recent first)
New Zealand: NR, W, L, W, W