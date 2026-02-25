T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka opt to field after winning toss against New Zealand

Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka (L) tosses the coin as New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner (R) looks on during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 25, 2026. — AFP

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the Super Eight clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at R Premadasa Cricket Stadium, Colombo, on Wednesday.

Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dilshan Madushanka

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson

Head-to-head

Historically, New Zealand and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 28 T20I matches. The Blackcaps have won 16, while the Lankan Lions have emerged victorious on 11 occasions. One match ended without a result.

In T20 World Cup encounters, both sides have met six times. Sri Lanka leads with three wins, New Zealand has two victories, and one match ended with no result.

Matches played: 28

Sri Lanka won: 11

New Zealand won: 16

No Result: 01

Form Guide

Sri Lanka will look to bounce back after consecutive defeats against Zimbabwe and England to stay in the game on reaching the semifinal round of the ongoing tournament.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will also push for a win after a washed-out game against Pakistan to remain in contention for the next round.

Sri Lanka: L, L, W, W, W (most recent first)

New Zealand: NR, W, L, W, W