Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Commodore Ahmad Fauzan promoted as rear admiral

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Mar 14, 2018

Rear Admiral Ahmad Fauzan. Photo: Pak Navy 

Commodore Ahmad Fauzan has been promoted to the rank of rear admiral, a spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said on Wednesday. 

Rear Admiral Fauzan joined the navy's weapon engineering branch in 1986 and has served at various command and staff posts during his career. 

He holds degrees from the Naval War College and National Defence University. 

The officer has also been awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (military) for his service, according to the spokesperson.  

Rear Admiral Fauzan will now head the Maritime Technologies Complex after his promotion. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Karachi police arrest four over sexual assault charges

Karachi police arrest four over sexual assault charges

 Updated 3 hours ago
Four killed, six injured in Qila Saifullah blast

Four killed, six injured in Qila Saifullah blast

 Updated 5 hours ago
FATF delegation to visit Pakistan soon: sources

FATF delegation to visit Pakistan soon: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Security official hit by car in PTI Multan rally dies

Security official hit by car in PTI Multan rally dies

 Updated 6 hours ago
659 PIA employees have fake degrees

659 PIA employees have fake degrees

 Updated 6 hours ago
Lawmakers from Bahawalpur division will be leaving PML-N, claims Hiraj

Lawmakers from Bahawalpur division will be leaving PML-N, claims Hiraj

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Pakistan expresses commitment to women empowerment, SDGs at UN

Pakistan expresses commitment to women empowerment, SDGs at UN

 Updated 8 hours ago
Police arrest US-educated man for selling crystal meth in Karachi

Police arrest US-educated man for selling crystal meth in Karachi

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pakistan Navy inducts new dredger, split hopper barges

Pakistan Navy inducts new dredger, split hopper barges

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM