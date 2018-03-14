Commodore Ahmad Fauzan promoted as rear admiral

Rear Admiral Ahmad Fauzan. Photo: Pak Navy

Commodore Ahmad Fauzan has been promoted to the rank of rear admiral, a spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said on Wednesday.

Rear Admiral Fauzan joined the navy's weapon engineering branch in 1986 and has served at various command and staff posts during his career.

He holds degrees from the Naval War College and National Defence University.

The officer has also been awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (military) for his service, according to the spokesperson.

Rear Admiral Fauzan will now head the Maritime Technologies Complex after his promotion.