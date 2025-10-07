Malaysian varsity awards honourary doctorate in leadership to PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz Sharif receives Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership and Governance from the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) on October 7, 2025. — X@GovtofPakistan

KUALA LUMPUR: The International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) on Tuesday conferred an Honourary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership and Governance on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in recognition of his outstanding leadership and contributions to nation-building.

The conferment of the honourary degree took place at a Special Convocation Ceremony held at the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation of IIUM's Kuala Lumpur Campus, which was officiated by the university's Constitutional Head, Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

At the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart, PM Shehbaz is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia, wherein he met Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and held delegation-level talks, besides addressing an investment conference.

A day earlier, the two countries had signed six accords to strengthen bilateral cooperation covering different areas, including education, Halal certification, tourism and combating corruption.

In his acceptance address today, PM Shehbaz described the conferment as a "great privilege and honour," emphasising his delight in being associated with IIUM, an institution renowned for championing the integration of knowledge, faith, and ethics.

Recalling his stints as Punjab chief minister, he highlighted his four-decade-long service as a "public servant” and noted that, now as the prime minister, he remained committed to serving the nation with sincerity and unwavering resolve.

Acknowledging the honour with "heartfelt gratitude," he expressed the hope that his presence at IIUM would further strengthen academic partnerships and collaboration between the university and Pakistan's leading institutions of higher learning.

The prime minister said that leadership was a sacred trust which should be exercised with honesty, sincerity, justice, and transparent accountability.

Highlighting the challenges facing the Muslim Ummah, he called for unity, compassion, and moral integrity and stressed the need to hold steadfastly to Islamic values and ethics to reclaim their rightful place in the comity of nations.

He called Pakistan's youthful population a blessing and underscored the responsibility to provide them with platforms to serve suffering humanity with compassion and commitment.

In her address, Tunku Azizah said that for over four decades, [Shehbaz] Sharif had demonstrated visionary leadership, discipline, and compassion, dedicated to transforming lives and uplifting communities through advancements in education, healthcare, and opportunity creation.

"His initiatives, such as the Punjab Education Endowment Fund, have opened the doors of higher learning to thousands who might never have dreamed of university education.

"That is leadership that touches hearts and transforms futures [.…] At a time when the world often prizes image over integrity, His Excellency [Shehbaz Sharif] reminds us that good governance is about sincerity, service, and steadfastness," she said.

Commending Pakistan's longstanding friendship with Malaysia, she said the bilateral ties had further strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"Today, our Pakistani students, academics, and alumni continue to enrich the university and uphold our shared mission of serving the Ummah. This conferment is more than a recognition of achievement. It is a celebration of the values we hold dear: justice, service, and excellence guided by faith," she added.