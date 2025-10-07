 
Geo News

Four passengers injured after blast derails Jaffar Express in Sindh's Shikarpur

CM Murad Ali Shah summons detailed report from Sindh IGP; train operations suspended after explosion

By
Mukesh Rupeta
|

October 07, 2025

Representational image shows Jaffar Express derails in Bolan area of Balochistan. — X@shaibaloch_99/File
Representational image shows Jaffar Express derails in Bolan area of Balochistan. — X@shaibaloch_99/File
  • Blast derails four Jaffar Express coaches in Sultan Kot.
  • Train operations remain suspended after explosion.
  • Railway authorities begin repair work following blast.

SHIKARPUR: At least four passengers were injured after a remote-controlled explosion derailed four coaches of the Jaffar Express train near Sultan Kot village in Sindh’s Shikarpur district, said police on Tuesday.

Following the blast, rescue teams and police reached the site and shifted the injured passengers to a nearby hospital.

Train operations were suspended after the explosion, said the divisional superintendent of railways.

Bomb Disposal Squad personnel collected evidence from the damaged track, while railway authorities have begun repair work, which officials estimate may take up to 10 hours.

This is not the first time the Jaffar Express has come under attack.

In June, a remote-controlled explosive device planted on the railway track caused four coaches of the train to derail near the cattle market in Jacobabad. Although no casualties were reported.

Earlier, on March 11, the train was targeted in a hijacking incident when outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants opened fire on the locomotive and took more than 400 passengers hostage in Balochistan.

The military, after clearing the train and rescuing hostages, killed 33 attackers. Before the operation began, terrorists had martyred 26 passengers, while four security personnel were martyred during the operation.

CM Murad condemns blast

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has strongly condemned an explosion on the railway track near Kot Sultan.

He directed the Sindh IGP to provide a complete report of the incident. The chief minister also directed the Larkana commissioner to provide the best medical treatment to the injured passengers.

He said that timely assistance should be provided to the affected passengers by sending rescue teams.

Furthermore, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has sought a detailed report from Shikarpur SSP Shahzaib Chachar.

FIR registered over alleged abduction of PTI activist Sanam Javed
FIR registered over alleged abduction of PTI activist Sanam Javed
President Zardari steps in to defuse PML-N-PPP tensions after days of verbal spat video
President Zardari steps in to defuse PML-N-PPP tensions after days of verbal spat
No-trust motion: 'Put your own house in order first,' Asif snaps at Asad Qaiser
No-trust motion: 'Put your own house in order first,' Asif snaps at Asad Qaiser
PTI finalises Achakzai as NA opposition leader, Nasir Abbas for Senate
PTI finalises Achakzai as NA opposition leader, Nasir Abbas for Senate
Stop friendly fire and move no-confidence motion, PTI tells PPP amid rifts with PML-N
Stop friendly fire and move no-confidence motion, PTI tells PPP amid rifts with PML-N
PPP's Raza Rabbani urges govt to take parliament into confidence on 'new US policy'
PPP's Raza Rabbani urges govt to take parliament into confidence on 'new US policy'
FO hopeful of ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad's evacuation in 'next couple of days'
FO hopeful of ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad's evacuation in 'next couple of days'
Arrest warrants issued for PTI leaders including Omar Ayub in Sangjani rally case video
Arrest warrants issued for PTI leaders including Omar Ayub in Sangjani rally case