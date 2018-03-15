Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 15 2018
REUTERS

Messi majestic as Barcelona crush Chelsea

REUTERS

Thursday Mar 15, 2018

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi in action with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and N'Golo Kante. Photo: Reuters

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi scored two brilliant goals and created another for Ousmane Dembele as Barcelona thrashed Chelsea 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate.

Messi opened the scoring after two minutes and eight seconds, the quickest goal of his career, slipping the ball through Thibaut Courtois' legs from a tight angle.

The Argentine forward created the second with a blistering run from the halfway line which left three Chelsea defenders stumbling in his wake, before squaring the ball for Ousmane Dembele to rifle home his first goal for the club.

Marcos Alonso hit the post and Olivier Giroud was unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty for a tangle with Gerard Pique as Chelsea tried to launch a comeback, before Messi killed the tie with his 100th Champions League goal.

