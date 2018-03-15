Pakistan Navy inducts new dredger, split hopper barges

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy (PN). on Thursday inducted a dredger and two split hopper barges, said a statement from the PN.

The utility ships were built for the navy at Tianjin shipyard, China.

The induction ceremony was attended by high ranking officials and dignitaries from China, Pakistan Navy and the corporate sector.

With the induction of this new dredger and its two hopper barges, the dredging capability of PN will be enhanced further.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chief of naval staff stated that Pakistan’s sea trade routes and maritime zones are the lifelines for country’s economy and need to be guarded at all costs.

He added that our ports and harbor are the gateways to this economic line and the need to keep them functional at all times mandates a strong navy.