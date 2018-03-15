Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

659 PIA employees have fake degrees

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 15, 2018

KARACHI: The educational degrees of 659 Pakistan International Airline employees are fake, reported Geo News on Thursday. 

At least 391 employees of the national carrier have been terminated from employment while 251 cases are under-trial. PIA suffered a loss of more than Rs43 billion in 2017.

Similarly, Pakistan Railways has also suffered a loss of Rs20bn over the last seven months. 

Earlier today, it was reported that the airline aims to sack two attendants arrested in France over possession and possible trafficking of drugs, sources said. 

PIA flight attendants Aamir Moin and Tanveer Gulzar were arrested last week over alleged possession of contraband on the flagship carrier's flight PK-749 in Paris.

In May 2017, 20 kilogrammes of contraband was seized from a London-bound flight of the national carrier. The drugs were found by the PIA's vigilance team concealed in the catering galley of PK-785.

Although the plane was cleared to fly to London, the smuggler remained unidentified.

Prior to that, heroin concealed in packets was seized from a PIA flight in an intelligence-based operation carried out by the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Customs officials who investigated the discovery of narcotics, seized in London, believed the heroin was hidden in the plane while it was in Karachi.



